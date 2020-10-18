3 former legislators evicted from govt accommodations, HC told

Govt seeks 2 weeks to submit fresh list

Srinagar: Three former legislators Mubarak Gul, Ashok Khajuria and Ravinder Sharma have been evicted from public premises, the J&K government informed the High Court while seeking more time to submit updated list of former ministers/bureaucrats who are still occupying the ministerial Bungalows at Srinagar and Jammu.

The court of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey while taking submissions of government Counsel, B A Dar on record granted two more weeks to file fresh updated compliance report about the ministers and bureaucrats who are still “unauthorizedly” residing in Ministerial Bungalows as well as A, B and C type accommodation of the Estates Department both at Jammu as well as Srinagar.

The court also asked about the recovery of outstanding amounts from the authorized and unauthorized occupants.

Earlier, a report filed by Principal Secretary to Government, Estates Department before the court had revealed that former ministers, former MLAs, Retired IAS Officers, MLCs, political persons are still unauthorizedly residing in Ministerial Bungalows as well as A, B and C- type accommodation of the Estates Department in Srinagar and Jammu.

Besides, the court noted that a huge amount in lakhs of rupees is outstanding on account of rent against these categories of authorized/ unauthorized occupants and no effective steps have been taken by the department either to vacate the said persons or recover outstanding amount from them, despite directions by the court from time to time.

