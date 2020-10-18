Doctor at PHC Kunzar slaps attendant, BMO defends him

Baramulla : A doctor allegedly slapped a patient’s attendant at PHC Kunzar in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday morning.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Kunzar Dr Ruqaya told Kashmir Reader that she has ordered an inquiry and if the doctor is found guilty, strict action will be taken against him, but added that preliminary investigations suggest that the attendant had misbehaved with the doctor.

Muneer Ahmad, a local of Kunzar area, alleged that his cousin Ashiq Hussain Khawaja was injured in a road accident in Mangloora area and was shifted to public health centre (PHC) Kunzar for treatment. The patient was given first-aid and a doctor at the PHC advised for an X-ray. Muneer said that when he received the X-ray report, he could not find the doctor. Someone told him that the doctor was taking tea at his vehicle outside the PHC. Muneer said that when he approached the doctor with the X-ray report, the doctor slapped him and threw the report away.

BMO Dr Ruqaya said that as per the preliminary investigation it had come to light that the doctor in question, who is a surgeon posted at the health centre, had advised the attendant for an X-ray but the attendant approached him with the X-ray report when the doctor was outside the PHC in his vehicle. Dr Ruqaya said that the doctor told the attendant that he would check the X-ray after five minutes, when he has finished his tea, but the attendant misbehaved with the doctor.

“This altercation resulted in the doctor slapping the attendant,” Dr Ruqaya said.

She added that the family of the injured person also reached the hospital in the afternoon and they apologised to the doctor in writing. “The copy of their apology letter is on my table. The family members have accepted that there was no fault of the doctor and they apologise for what the attendant had done,” Dr Ruqaya said.

She said she has ordered all the staff to not take tea inside the health centre in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. “That was why the doctor was taking his tea outside in his vehicle,” Dr Ruqaya explained.

