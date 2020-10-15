JK Cements employees without salary for year and half, apeal LG for redress

Srinagar: The in-service and retired employees at the J&K Cements Private Limited have demanded release of their salaries which they said were pending for the last year and half.

A statement issued by General Secretary JK Cements Employees Association, Qaisar Farooq said that the cement plants were non-functional since July 2019 due to non-availability of working capital and huge liabilities, amounting to Rs 340 Crore till date as a result of which the in-service employees were without salaries since March 2019.

Besides, the retired employees also were without their dues for the last two years, Farooq said.

He said that at the 103rd Board of Directors meeting of JKCL, the government had assured the financial assistance for the revival and operation of the plant as soon as possible, but nothing had been done practically so far.

The employees rued the “laid back attitude” of the government, which they said, had created doubts in their minds.

The employees urged the Lieutenant Governor J&K to address their grievances in earnest to provide them sigh of relief.

