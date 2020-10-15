COVID-19: All secretariat employees to undergo Rapid Antigen Testing

Srinagar: The government on Thursday ordered that all the employees working in the civil secretariat in Jammu and Kashmir will have to undergo Rapid Antigen Testing for the deadly COVID-19.

“It has been decided that all employees working in Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, shall undergo Rapid Antigen Test for which arrangements have already been put in place by the Health & Medical Education Department at Civil Secretariat, Srinagar from October 13,” an order states.

The order further states that accordingly all the administrative secretaries are requested to ensure that the officers/officials working in their departments undergo the COVID-19, Rapid Antigen Test immediately.(KNO)

