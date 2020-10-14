Inspects Govt Polytechnic College at Gogji Bagh

SRINAGAR: Principal Secretary, School Education and Skill Development, Dr. Asgar Samoon, today visited the Government Polytechnic College at Gogji Bagh here and took stock of functioning of the Institution.

During the visit, Principal Secretary inspected various units of the Institution including Civil Engineering Department, Mechanical Engineering Department, Electronic Department and General Workshop of the Institute.

Principal Secretary issued instructions to carry out auction of equipment /machinery which has been damaged during floods and are in non working condition. He further asked to expedite the work on Flood Restoration Project which involves repairs and renovation of various flood hit buildings/purchase of equipment and machinery so as to modernize the laboratories for the benefit of students.

Principal Secretary also interacted with the faculty of the institute and directed them to train the students as per the needs of industry so as to enhance their employability skills.

Dr Samoon said that the technical Education has a pivotal role to play in providing skill development to overcome the problem of unemployment in Jammu & Kashmir. He directed the concerned officers to work with utmost efforts to ensure empowerment of youth by way of imparting requisite proficiency.

Director, Skill Development, Sajad Hussain Ganai, Principal, Government Polytechnic College, Gogji Bagh, Altaf Hussain Shalla and other concerned officers and officials were also present on the occ

