DC B’pora makes surprise inspection of Govt Offices

BANDIPORA: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Bandipora, Zahoor Ahmad Mir on Tuesday made a surprise visit to different government offices located in different blocks of the Mini-Secretariat Bandipora.
At least 16 employees and five district officers were found absent and were accordingly served show cause notices asking them to explain reasons of absence from their legitimate duties, failing which action shall be taken against them, ADC said.
On the occasion ADC directed all other employees to remain punctual.
