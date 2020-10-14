Arms recovered in Kupwara

By on No Comment

Arms recovered in Kupwara

BARAMULLA: Army men Troops on Tuesday claimed that they recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition from an ucllaimed bag along the road side in Teetwal area of frontier district Kupwara on Monday late evening.
They said that a patrolling party of 6 JAK rifles and police found a suspicious bag along the roadside in Gundi Shath area in Teetwal Tehsil of Kupwara, after search they claimed that they recovered arms and ammunition from it. They said that 5 pistols, 10 magazines with 138 rounds, 5 hand grenades and other material has been seized from the bag.
In this connection a case under FIR number 78/2020, under section 7/25 IA act has been registered in police station Teetwal and further investigation is on. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kupwara A S Dinker confirmed to Kashmir Reader that a bag with arms and ammunition was recovered in Teetwal area, he said a case has been registered and investigation has been started that where from it came and where it was going.

 

Arms recovered in Kupwara added by on
View all posts by Mushtaq Ahamd →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.