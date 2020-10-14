Arms recovered in Kupwara

BARAMULLA: Army men Troops on Tuesday claimed that they recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition from an ucllaimed bag along the road side in Teetwal area of frontier district Kupwara on Monday late evening.
They said that a patrolling party of 6 JAK rifles and police found a suspicious bag along the roadside in Gundi Shath area in Teetwal Tehsil of Kupwara, after search they claimed that they recovered arms and ammunition from it. They said that 5 pistols, 10 magazines with 138 rounds, 5 hand grenades and other material has been seized from the bag.
In this connection a case under FIR number 78/2020, under section 7/25 IA act has been registered in police station Teetwal and further investigation is on. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kupwara A S Dinker confirmed to Kashmir Reader that a bag with arms and ammunition was recovered in Teetwal area, he said a case has been registered and investigation has been started that where from it came and where it was going.