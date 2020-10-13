LG for developing self sustaining public conveniences

700-800 public toilets to come up in 3 months
SRINAGAR; Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Monday called for developing Self Sustaining Public Conveniences across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
He was chairing a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to discuss the modalities for improving the public convenience services in J&K. He laid special emphasis on improving public conveniences and infrastructure for the general public, especially in major cities, towns and along the highways.
He directed the concerned officers to identify large stretches of major roads and plan the construction of Public Conveniences infrastructure on the basis of standard designs, common theme and common branding. He also set the target of construction of 700-800 Public Toilets within three months time.
He further directed them to put dedicated efforts on ensuring the maintenance of the Public Conveniences to be constructed across the UT including on major roads and National Highways.
He asked the officers to also have provision for construction of a stall of consumable items and install Water ATMs for making the Public Conveniences self-sufficient. Construction of a stall with consumable items alongside Public Conveniences will also generate employment for many, he added.