Class 11 students protest in B’la, demand mass promotion

BARAMULLA: The class 11 students are continuing to protest seeking mass promotion for the next class. On Monday scores of students from different areas of Baramulla including from Uri, Tangmarg, Kandi, Rafiabad and Baramulla staged a peaceful protest in front of the deputy commissioner’s office in Baramulla.
The students including boys and girls forced authorities to shut the main gate of the office for some time. Protesting students said that when the government announced mass promotion for class 11 in Jammu division why is it not announced for the students of Kashmir division.
Alima Ashraf, a protesting student said that from March 2020 all the educational institutions are completely off due to Covid 19 pandemic, and the only solution is mass promotion.
Later the few students presented a memorandum to the deputy commissioner who assured them that they would forward their grievance to the State Board of School Education.
A group of students also staged a protest in Sopore sub division of district in favour of mass promotion.
