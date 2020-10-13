3 school teachers in Shopian booked under PSA after students, alumni found involved in militant activities: Police

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday said it has booked three teachers of a religious school in Shopian district under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) after it came to fore that some of its students and alumni were found involved in militant activities.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar told a press conference here the school is affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) outfit.

The school’s name is Siraj-uloom Imam Sahib. It is not that this school has not been under observation. We have already booked three teachers of the school namely Abdul Ahad Bhat, Rouf Bhat and Mohammad Yusuf Wani under the PSA, Kumar told the reporters.

He said about half a dozen other teachers of the school were under surveillance.

(Conduct of) five to six teachers of the school are under surveillance (under Section 107 CrPC). Basically, the affiliation of the school is with JeI. It is under surveillance, and right now we are taking action against individuals and if need arises, we will take action against the school, the IGP said.

Section 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) deals with any likely breach of peace or public tranquility.

The religious school in south Kashmir’s Shopian district came under the scanner of investigating agencies after 13 of its students were found to have joined militant groups.

Its alumni include Sajjad Bhat, an accused in the February 2019 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama that had left 40 personnel dead.

The Public Safety Act (PSA) enables authorities to detain any individual for two years without trial.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print