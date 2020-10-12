Day observed at IUST Awantipora

Pampore: The International Girl Child Day was observed on Sunday at Islamic University of Science Technology (IUST) in Awantipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The programme was organised by CDPO, ICDS Pampore under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme in which Lady Beti Kits were distributed among the new born girl children by CDPO Pampore.

A large number of parents, students , employees and other citizens participated in the mega event.

The CDPO Pampore Misra Akhter enlightened the importance of Girl child education and emphasized on different issues regarding preventing female foeticide.

She also described the schemes regarding the female/girl children in which Ladli Beti and PMMVY schemes were highlighted.

Some other departments including Health department, Education department and BDO Awantipora participated in the programme.

The Health department enlightened the PC & PNDT Act while the zonal education officer enlightened the importance of Girl child education.

The Anganwadi workers in large numbers were present in the programme.

There were numerous activities in which the BBBP song and drama regarding the theme of BBBP was staged by AWWs of ICDS project Pampore which were appreciated by the guests and audience.

The new born girl babies were felicitated by providing their mothers with Ladli Beti baby kits by CDPO Pampore, ZEO Awantipora, BDO Awantipora, ACDPO Pampore, staff members of ICDS Pampore and other dignitaries.

The vote of thanks was presented by CDPO Pampore.

The International Day of the Girl Child is being celebrated every year on October 11. The main objective of this day is to empower women and help them to get their rights so that they can face the challenges all over the world and meet their needs.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print