Cross LoC firing in Poonch

Jammu: Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas in three sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, prompting the Indian army to give a befitting reply, officials said.

“At about 1445 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms along LoC in Khari Karmara sector in district Poonch”, defence spokesman said.

He said that Indian army retaliated befittingly.

Pakistan troops had violated ceasefire on Sunday too by targeting several sectors in Poonch.

On October 1, one army jawan was killed and another injured, when Pakistan army violated ceasefire and resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling along the LoC in Krishnagati area of Poonch district, officials said.

On September 5, an army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, officials said.

While on September 2, a JCO was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan army along LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.

