Rapid Antigen Test drive held at KU’s North Campus

Srinagar: A Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) drive was held at Kashmir University’s North Campus, Baramulla on Friday wherein more than 60 teaching and non-teaching staff members were tested. The drive was organised jointly by the KU’s North Campus in collaboration with Government Medical College, Baramulla.

Pertinently, the University of Kashmir has held RAT drives at the Main Campus, as well as the South Campus, recently, in its effort to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Director North Campus Dr Aijaz Ahmad Wani said in a statement that it was important for people to take all necessary precautions to combat the deadly pandemic.

He said there was a need to create awareness among people about the safety measures related to Covid-19, and sought the cooperation of the Health Department in this regard.

Health professionals from GMC Baramulla, who were part of the testing team, also held an awareness session and urged the employees to follow necessary precautions and guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at their workplaces. These included promoting regular and thorough hand-washing, cleaning of surfaces and objects at workplaces using disinfectants and mandatory wearing of face-masks.

Dr Aijaz thanked Principal GMC Baramulla Dr Syed Masood and his team for conducting the test drive professionally.

