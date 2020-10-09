AMIE exams to be held at IEI Church Lane, Srinagar

Srinagar:The AMIE Summer-2020 examinations are scheduled to be held from 10th to 16th of October, 2020, throughout the Country, including Srinagar, as one of the Centres. The schedule is available on website www.ieindia.org.
The candidates who have already registered themselves for AMIE Examination for Srinagar Centre, Code No.190 are informed that the Venue for their examinations has been fixed as: The Institution of Engineers (India), J&K State Centre, Church Lane, Near Amar Singh Club, Sonwarbagh, Srinagar. TeleFax: 0194-2501156 and Mobile/WhatsApp No. 6006290696.