Drugs Controller Organization bars operation of 31 medical stores in Jammu

JAMMU: Drugs Controller organisation has taken strict action under law against several retail medical stores and suppliers after they were found violating norms and selling spurious drugs.

As per the DCO, Surprise Inspections of Retail Sale Outlets were carried out by the empowered Staff under the supervision of respective Assistant Drugs Controller in Jammu Province under the overall authority of State Drugs Controller, Lotika Khajuria, . The drive was targeted to ensure availability of quality drugs to the end users.

During the drive, operations of 31 Retail Sale Establishments were disallowed u/s 22 (d) of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 on spot which included six in Jammu District, one in Samba, six in Rajouri District, 10 in Udhampur, two in Poonch, four in Doda, and one each in Kishtwar & Poonch Districts. The reasons for suspension ranged from Non maintenance of Sales records, Impersonation, Unhygienic/Unsanitary Conditions, Improper storage conditions etc. The Licenses were warned of severe action in case the deficiencies are not removed within stipulated period of time.

Similarly, statutory Drug samples of more than fifty drug formulations viz Antibiotics, PPI, Steroid, NSAIDs etc were also lifted for determination of strength and purity. These samples were referred to Drug Testing Laboratories located within the State. The results of analysis are expected within one month as per the legal provisions for framing legal opinion to ascertain their quality parameters.

Moreover, Stocks of Drugs worth Rs 65,000 that were declared to be Not of Standard Quality by Government Analyst have also been confiscated from the supply chain by the Regulatory Officers of the organisation under section 23 of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act.

Meanwhile, the officials sensitised the stakeholders about the recent developments about the drug regulations and were impressed upon to improve their overall storage conditions. The State Drug Controller has said that the Department shall initiate severe punitive actions against such pharmacies who indulge in any unfair/unethical trade practices.

