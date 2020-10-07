HC seeks response from JKCA

Srinagar: The J&K High Court has issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) and has called a response in an application seeking not to proceed with the JKCA elections and stop them from changing the constituents of the cricketing body.

The court of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Puneet Gupta while hearing an appeal from an applicant Iqbal Ahmad Shah directed JKCA Counsel, Syed Faisal Qadri, to file a reply to the contentions of the applications and submit it before court within five days.

Qadri while accepting the notice told the court that the elections for district associations have already been conducted except for District Association Samba. He further submitted that there is no proposal or notification with regard to holding of elections to the JKCA.

On other hand, Counsel for applicant R A Jan and Mohsin Qadri submitted before the court that the entire action of holding the elections to District Associations is contrary to the law.

The court while hearing the parties directed the counsels to file their respective responses before the court by the next date of hearing.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had told the High Court that the elections for Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) are required to be held urgently.

Counsel Sunil Sethi representing the Board had informed the court that elections for JKCA are required to be held urgently and that he would be filing an application with regard to several issues thereto.

Previously, the J&K High Court had appointed a former judge, Bashir-ud-din as an Ombudsman for the smooth functioning of JKCA.

The court had tasked the Ombudsman to settle the disputes of 12 clubs and also other disputes of the association so as to pave a way for implementing directions of the Supreme Court in line with recommendations of the Lodha Committee.

