BJP’s youth wing in J&K cries foul in F&ES selection list, demands probe

Jammu: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Wednesday alleged lack of transparency in the selection of the personnel in the Fire and Emergency Services Department, Jammu and Kashmir and demanded a “high-level probe” into it.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress committee (JKPCC) on Tuesday too had alleged “bungling” in the selection of firemen and drivers in the Fire and Emergency Services Department (F&ES) and sought an independent probe into the matter.

The F&ES had released selection lists for the post of drivers (98) and firemen (598) on October 3.

“Corruption and irregularities in Fire and Emergency Services Department’s selection list will not be tolerated at any cost and if the matter is not resolved, we will be forced to hold agitations,” J-K BJYM president Arun Dev Singh told reporters here.

He alleged that question papers were leaked on WhatsApp for “favourable” candidates.

Singh also alleged discrimination against the candidates from the Jammu division.

He urged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to take cognisance of the matter and provide relief to the aggrieved candidates by scrapping the selection list with immediate effect.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print