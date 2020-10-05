632 new COVID-19 cases take J&K tally to 79,738; recoveries near 64,000 mark

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 632 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 79,738.
The death toll related to the deadly viral disease has risen to 1,252 as per the government’s media bulletin.
Out of the total infections reported in the region, 63,790 patients have already recovered meaning there are 14, 696 active cases in the region, the data read.
Of the cases reported today, 286 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 346 infections out of which Jammu district alone reported 173 cases.
