On Gandhi Jayanti, KU admin pledges 100 hours a year to cleanliness

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir on Friday organised a ‘Swachhta Pledge’ event and a special cleanliness drive to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

As per a varsity statement, Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad read out the ‘Swachhta Pledge’ at a function which saw active participation of top academics and officers, including Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Akbar Masood, Registrar, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, Dean Students Welfare, Prof Raies A Qadri and Dean School of Education, Prof Showkat Ahmad.

The 12-point ‘Swachhta Pledge’ urges upon citizens to remain committed towards cleanliness and end littering.

“I will devote 100 hours per-year, which is two hours per-week, to voluntarily work for cleanliness,” the pledge reads, calling for propagating the message of ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ in villages and towns.

Addressing the participants, Prof Talat said that the Mahatma Gandhi had laid special emphasis on cleanliness of our homes, and our surroundings, for good health of the citizens and a clean environment around.

He said the entire society—children and elderly, students, teachers and officers—needs to join hands collectively and make the ‘Swachhta Pledge’ a continuous process.

“Today, we also have some great initiatives like ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ to reinforce the need to ensure cleanliness all around for the greater good of the society,” the VC noted.

Prof Talat said the event should send a message from the university that we all shall continue to follow this pledge round-the-year and with even greater vigour in future.

Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Akbar Masood also spoke on the occasion, and underscored the importance of cleanliness in light of Mahatma Gandhi’s resolve to keep the country neat and clean.

Later, the Vice-Chancellor inaugurated a special cleanliness drive, organised by the Department of Students Welfare, to mark the Gandhi Jayanti. He distributed face-masks and hand sanitisers during the drive, which was joined by scores of volunteers and officials.

On the occasion, Director North and South Campuses of KU, Dr Aijaz Ahmad, Special Secretary to VC, Dr Tanveer A Shah, Coordinator NSS, Dr Mussavir Ahmad, Joint Registrar (Budget and Creation), Dr Ashfaq A Zarri, Provost (Girls), Prof Aneesa Shafi, and several hostel wardens, officials and volunteers of the University were present.

