975 new COVID-19 cases take J&K tally past 75,000 mark; over 56,000 recover

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 975 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 75,070.
Out of the total infections reported in the region, 56,872 patients have already recovered, the government’s media bulletin reads.
Of the cases reported today, 407 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 568 infections out of which Jammu district alone reported 353 cases.
The active COVID-19 cases in J&K have further come down to 17,017.
