Shopian youth shot at succumbs at SMHS hospital

Srinagar: A youth, an employee in Rural Development Department, who was shot and critically injured in Nildoora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district this evening succumbed to the wounds at a hospital in Srinagar.

The youth, Sabzar Ahmad Naikoo son of Abdul Rasheed Naikoo in the native Nildora village, leaving him critically injured. He was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment wherefrom he was shifted to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital for specialized treatment. He however succumbed to the injuries, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital Dr Nazir Choudhary confirmed.

Meanwhile, a team of Police has started investigation into the incident. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print