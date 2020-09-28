7 more die of Covid, 1141 fresh cases

Srinagar: Seven more deaths due to Covid-19 during past 24 hours were reported on Sunday evening, taking the toll of victims to 1132 in the Union Territory. In the same period, 1141 fresh cases were detected, taking the Covid tally to over 72k mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, four casualties were reported from Kashmir valley. They include two deceased persons from Srinagar, one each from Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

Three fatalities were reported from Jammu division, all of them in Jammu district.

So far 1132 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 823 in Kashmir division and 309 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 287 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (122), Budgam (81), Pulwama (67), Kupwara (66) each, Anantnag (62), Kulgam (43), Bandipora (36), Shopian (31), and the lowest in Ganderbal (28).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 167 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (30), Doda (26), Kathua (21), Samba (19), Udhampur (14), Poonch (12), Ramban (8), Kishtwar (7), and the lowest in Reasi (5).

With 1141 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 47 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 72,190 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among them, 452 cases were reported from Kashmir division while 689 were reported from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 181, followed by Budgam 61, Kupwara 45, Pulwama 35, Baramulla 34, Bandipora 33, Anantnag 30, Ganderbal 12, Shopian 13, and Kulgam 8.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 324, followed by Kathua 51, Rajouri 49, Poonch 46, Kishtwar 44, Doda 41, Reasi 39, Samba 38, Udhampur 36, and Ramban 21.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 72190, which include 44667 in Kashmir and 27523 in Jammu.

The officials said that 1365 infected patients have recovered and discharged from hospital during past 24 hours, including 568 from Kashmir and 797 from Jammu division. With this, the number of recovered patients has reached to 52859, which include 36108 from Kashmir and 16751 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 15,63,309 tests results available, a total of 72,190 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that J&K currently has 18,199 active cases, in which 7,736 are from Kashmir and 10,463 from Jammu.

