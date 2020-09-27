Two top officers in JK suspended

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday suspended two top officials including Special Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, Muhammad Mujib-ur-Rehman Ghassi and Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies Jammu and Kashmir, Ashiq Hussian.
An order in this regard under number 896-JK(GAD) of 2020, dated 26-09-2020, issued by Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi reads that “Pending enquiry into his conduct, Mr. Mohd. Mujib-ur-Rehman Ghassi, KAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, is hereby placed under suspension, with immediate effect in terms of Rule 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control Appeal) Rules, 1956,” an order under number 896-JK(GAD) of 2020, dated 26-09-2020, issued by Commissioner/Secretary to the Government.
Adding that during the period of his suspension, he shall remain attached with the General Administration department.
Another order issued by him said that the Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies Jammu and Kashmir Ashiq Hussain was also placed under suspension.
“Pending enquiry into his conduct, Mr. Ashiq Hussain, Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K, is hereby placed under suspension, with immediate effect in terms of Rule 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control Appeal) Rules, 1956. During the period of his suspension, he shall remain attached in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir,” an order under number 897-JK(GAD) of 2020, dated 26-09-2020, read.
