Indian diplomat walks out as Imran mentions Kashmir in UNGA

United Nations: The First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Mijito Vinito, walked out of the general assembly hall when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan started speaking of Kashmir in the UN General Assembly (UNGA).
Later, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti tweeted, “Another litany of vicious falsehood, personal attacks, war mongering and obfuscation of Pakistan’s persecution of its own minorities & of its cross-border terrorism. Befitting Right of Reply awaits,”
In his pre-recorded video statement to the General Debate at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan made references to Jammu and Kashmir.
—PTI
