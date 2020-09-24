KCCI fails to submit list of poll panel members to HC

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Wednesday expressed dismay over the dithering attitude of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce (KCCI) after the business body failed to furnish the list of its members to constitute a committee for conducting fair elections.

In an order on September 18, the court had asked the parties to give their consent and furnish names with particulars of eight members of the company each by September 22 to enable it to pass appropriate orders.

“This shall be done by the parties in writing separately, supported by affidavits,” the court had said which was not furnished before the court.

While already reserving the judgement in the matter, the court on Wednesday noted that initially it got the impression that the parties responded positively but then when the respondent-plaintiffs appeared to be prepared to go by the efforts put in by the court, the appellant-defendants seemed to demonstrate a dithering attitude.

“I think it would be distasteful to narrate herein all that happened and transpired during this period. It would suffice to say that the efforts put in by the court in this regard have failed. That is it,” Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey recorded.

“Since the matter stands already heard and the judgment has been reserved, the Court would accordingly proceed to decide the appeal.

“Meanwhile, till the judgment is announced, the order dated 2 September passed by the 4th Additional District Judge, Srinagar, impugned in the appeal shall continue to hold the field and be operative,” court directed.

Earlier this week in a directive, a court had proposed a constitution of committees for the conduct of the election to the executive body for Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

The court nominated Deputy Commissioner Srinagar as an overall supervising officer to oversee the performance of the tasks by the committees who will be assisted by two former Principal District Judges—Javed Ahmad Kawoosa and Abdul Wahid.

The court had said that the proposed committee shall comprise the members of the company who have remained its office bearers in any capacity in the past but excluding the “appellant-defendants”.

“In this regard, each of the parties, that is the appellants and the respondents, shall furnish and provide to the Court names of eight such members with all their particulars, including the positions held by them in the Company in the past, who, according to them, would be suitable to be members of such Committees, to enable the Court to nominate and constitute the requisite Committees for the conduct of the elections and completion of various tasks in relation thereto as envisaged by the Articles of Association of the Company,” the court said.

The court reiterated that it would be in the larger interests of the company that elections to its Administrative or Executive Body for running its affairs be held immediately.

