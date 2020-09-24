BDC chairman shot dead in Budgam

Budgam: Suspected militants shot dead an independent Sarpanch and Block Development Council (BDC) Chairman (BDC)at Khag in Budgam district, officials said on Wednesday.
They said that gunmen fired at the head of Bhupinder Singh, an independent Sarpanch for Khag area of Budgam just outside his residence. “He was taken to hospital where he was declared as brought dead,” said an official.
Police teams reached the spot after the attack.
Earlier, reports suggested he was affiliated with BJP. But the party’s spokesman Altaf Thakur denied the slain was a BJP member.
