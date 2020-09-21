Drug peddler held along with poppy straw in Pulwama

Awantipora: Police on Monday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 30 kg poppy straw from his possession in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
The arrested drug peddler identified as Rahil Ahmad Bhat resident of Waghama Bijbehara, was intercepted by by police at Ladermud village of Awantipora while he was travelling in a car bearing registration number DL2CAV-3342.
Poppy straw weighing about 30 kg was recovered from the car which was concealed in gunny bags inside the car, police said adding the car has also been taken into custody.
A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered into the matter

