Pakistani civilian killed by Indian forces while crossing LoC

Baramulla: Government forces on Wednesday recovered the body of a Pakistani national who was killed by Indian forces on Tuesday while crossing the Line of Control (LOC) in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Police said that troops of Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire on a person at LoC near Dulanja village in Uri on Tuesday when, according to BSF, he was trying to cross the LoC fence.

Police said that on Wednesday the BSF recovered his body and handed it over to Uri police. Police said that the deceased was identified as Kamran Ahmad Check, son of Nazir Ahmad Check, a resident of Bandi Sochayan, Tehsil Hatyan, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Police said the body has been shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

On Tuesday, BSF 70 BN posted at LoC near Dulanja village had claimed that a person was trying to cross the LoC and despite several warnings he did not desist. The BSF said that he was shot dead by troops.

Sources said that the civil administration is contacting Pakistani authorities to hand over the body to Pakistan army.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print