18 deaths, 1,590 new cases of Covid

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 18 deaths due to Covid-19 and 1,590 new cases, 758 from Kashmir division and 832 from Jammu division. Authorities said that seven deaths occurred in Kashmir division and 11 in Jammu division.

Officials said that 92 travellers were among the newly reported cases and 42 of them are from Kashmir division and 50 from Jammu division.

In Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 225 new cases, Budgam 119, Baramulla 92, Pulwama 70, Anantnag 37, Kupwara 74, Bandipora 42, Kulgam 13, and Ganderbal 86.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported 221cases, Udhampur 44, Rajouri 147, Kathua 80, Samba 39, Poonch 92, Ramban 39, Doda 114, Reasi 24, and Kishtwar 32.

Of the 932 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 747 were residents of Kashmir and 185 of Jammu division.

In Kashmir division, Srinagar district with 256 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (114), Budgam (74), Pulwama (62), Anantnag (54), Kupwara (60), Kulgam (41), Shopian (30), Bandipora (30) and Ganderbal (26).

In Jammu division, Jammu district has the highest fatalities at 106, followed by Rajouri (19), Doda (15), Kathua (13), Samba (9), Udhampur (7), Poonch (6), Reasi (3), Ramban (4) and Kishtwar (3).

