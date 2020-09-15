Forces thrash photojournalist Kamran Yousuf in Pulwama

Srinagar: Photojournalist Kamran Yousuf was on Tuesday morning thrashed by government forces while covering an ongoing gunfight in Pulwama leaving him physically injured.
Kamran told Kashmir Reader that a Dysp along with his squad in Pulwama district roughed him up this morning when he was carrying out his professional duty at Marwal, Kakapora where a gunfight between militants and forces is underway.
The beating has left Kamran physically injured and as he has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.
