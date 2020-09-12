Militant, two associates arrested in Sopore: Police

Baramulla: Police on Friday said that they busted an Al-Badr militant module in north Kashmir’s Sopore police district and arrested one militant and his two other associates.
In a statement, police along with other security forces (22-RR/ 179 Bn CRPF) busted an Al-Badr militant module which was involved in grenade throwing at a police post. The trio was identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Pandith son of Rayees Ahmad Pandith of Dangerpora Sopore and two militant associates Abdul Majeed Dar son of Abdul Rashid Dar and Mubashir Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Dar, both residents of Dangerpora Sopore.
More arrests are expected in the case (FIR number 237/2020) filed at police station Sopore and further investigation is under progress, police added.
