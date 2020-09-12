Militant associate arrested in Tral: Police

Awantipora: Government forces arrested a militant associate of Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind outfit for allegedly providing shelter to the Ansar militants and transporting of arms and ammunition in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
The arrested has been identified as Adil Ahmad Hajam, a resident of Rathsuna Tral.
A police statement said that “incriminating material” has been recovered from him while a case stands already registered against him in Police Station Tral under relevant sections of law.
