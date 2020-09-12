3 killed, 5 injured after vehicle falls into gorge in Udhampur

Jammu: Three persons, including a 26-year-old woman and her newborn, were killed and five persons injured on Saturday when a van skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, police said.

The accident took place near Dhanas village and it is suspected that the driver lost control over the vehicle at a blind curve, a police official said.

The vehicle was coming from Chenani, he said.

The injured persons were rescued and hospitalised, the official said, adding that the condition of two of them has been stated as serious.

The woman, Shaanu Devi, and her child died on the spot, while a 50-year-old person succumbed during treatment, he said.

