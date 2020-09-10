Arms and ammunition recovered in north Kashmir’s Uri

By on No Comment

 

Baramulla: Government forces on Thursday claimed to have recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition during a cordon and search operation in Tulanjan area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

An official said that a joint team of army’s 8RR unit and Jammu and Kashmir police launched a cordon and search operation in Tulanjan.
During the searches, arms and ammunition including MI 16 Rifles and pistols were recovered as per the official.

A senior police official said that a case in this regard has been registered and further investigation has taken up. (KNO)

Arms and ammunition recovered in north Kashmir’s Uri added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.