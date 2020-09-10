Arms and ammunition recovered in north Kashmir’s Uri

Baramulla: Government forces on Thursday claimed to have recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition during a cordon and search operation in Tulanjan area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

An official said that a joint team of army’s 8RR unit and Jammu and Kashmir police launched a cordon and search operation in Tulanjan.

During the searches, arms and ammunition including MI 16 Rifles and pistols were recovered as per the official.

A senior police official said that a case in this regard has been registered and further investigation has taken up. (KNO)

