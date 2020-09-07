Quack arrested in Kupwara

Kupwara: Police in Kupwara on Sunday arrested a fake doctor who was practising in Kupwara town as a general physician.
Masood Ahmad Khan, a resident of Pamposh Colony in Natipora Srinagar, was practising at a private clinic near the Kupwara government health centre for the past two months.
The accused had placed a fake name plate of Dr M A Khan, MBBS, MD, DM Gastroenterology. Police received a tip about him and raided his clinic, where he was taken into custody.
Police said that FIR number 225/ 2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered against the accused and further investigation taken up.
Local sources said that the doctor failed to show his documents to the police though he asserted that will show the documents before court.
On July 25, another fake doctor, identified as Hilal Ahmad Hajam of Kreeri Baramulla, was held by police after it was found that he was illegally practising as a doctor in Mongam area of Kreeri Baramulla.
