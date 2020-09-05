J&K reports highest single day spike of 1251 COVID-19 cases; 520 cases in Jammu district alone

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported the highest single day spike of 1251 COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 42241.
As per the government’s media bulletin, 512 cases were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported as many as 739 infections.
In Jammu division, Jammu district alone reported 520 infections.
As per the data, there are 9547 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 31924 patients have recovered from the disease.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported the highest single day spike of 1251 COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 42241.