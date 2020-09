Srinagar : An army soldier was killed and two others were injured as India and Pakistan troops traded fire along the Line of Control at Naugam sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The deceased soldier was identified as Bopender Singh while Lance Naik Venkatesh and Sepoy Shajal were injured who were later shifted to army’s 92 Base hospital Srinagar.

An army official said Indian army gave a “befitting” reply to ceasefire violation by the Pakistani army. (GNS)

