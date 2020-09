Jammu: Police on Thursday recovered an unidentified body of a youth from a private school in Thathri area in Doda district of Jammu division.

A police officer said the body was found locked inside Pine View School in the area adding the deceased seems to be around 30 years of age.

SHO Thathri Inderjeet Singh confirmed the recovery of the body and said that investigation has been taken up in this regard. (GNS)

