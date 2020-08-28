Cabinet Secretary commends J&K for Covid control

SRINAGAR: Even though there has been a surge in Covid-19 fatalities in recent days in J&K, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, while chairing a high-level meeting of chief secretaries on Thursday, applauded the efforts of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to contain Covid-19 spread as the UT has steadily maintained Positivity Rate of 3.8%, much lower than the national average of 8.60%, with Case Fatality Rate of 1.89%, which is roughly close to national average of 1.84%.

Gauba asked all the States and Union Territories to dedicatedly work on testing and early hospitalisation of Covid patients to ensure that the case fatality remains below 1%.

Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam along with Chief Secretaries of various states participated in the meeting.

The Cabinet Secretary reiterated the need for an effective containment strategy and adequate testing facilities for early detection of Cobid cases so as to minimise its spread in the community. “This can be further reinforced by perimeter control, active house to house surveillance, contact tracing and timely testing,” he said.

Speaking on the measures to be undertaken to lower ‘Case Fatality Rate’ below 1%, Cabinet Secretary emphasised on tracing and testing all close contacts of new positive cases within 72 hours of detection, in addition to regularly monitoring the patients under home isolation through tele-calling and home visits. He maintained that testing capacities can be augmented by using Rapid Antigen Tests in containment zones and healthcare institutions.

The J&K Chief Secretary said that Covid trajectory is being closely monitored with special focus on spread of infection through travellers, primary and secondary contacts, especially after resumption of religious pilgrimage. “J&K is still conducting universal testing of all visitors travelling by air, road and railways,” he said.

