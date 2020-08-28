14 more deaths

Srinagar: Fourteen more deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Thursday taking the toll of victims to 671, whereas 655 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to over 35K mark in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

According to officials, five deceased persons were Srinagar, two from each Budgam and Kulgam, one each from Anantnag and Pulwama districts of Kashmir valley.

Three other casualties were reported from Jammu division, which included one each from Jammu, Rajouri and Kathua districts of Jammu division.

So far 671 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 614 in Kashmir, and 57 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 213 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (99), Budgam (57), Pulwama (48), Anantnag (48), Kupwara (45), Kulgam (33), Shopian (28), Bandipora (24), and the lowest in Ganderbal (19).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 38 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri five, three each from Poonch and Kathua, two each from Doda, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua, one from Ramban district of Jammu division.

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 655 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 71 travellers, taking the overall tally to 35, 135.

Among them, 497 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while as 158 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 182, followed by Budgam 60, Bandipora 51, Kupwara 46, Pulwama 42, Baramulla 33, Anantnag 27, Ganderbal 25, Shopian 23, and Kulgam 8.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 87, followed by Kathua 25, Samba 11, Doda 10, Udhampur 8, Rajouri 7, Poonch 5, Kishtwar 3, and Reasi 2.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the list with 8735 total cases followed by Baramulla with 2727, Pulwama 2484, Budgam 2331, Anantnag 2220, Bandipora 2025, Kupwara 1989, Kulgam 1885, Shopian 1669, and Ganderbal 1304.

In Jammu, the Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 2648, followed by Rajouri 865, Kathua 807, Udhampur 760, Samba 682, Ramban 651, Doda 394, Poonch 388, Reasi 362, and Kishtwar 209.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 35135, which include 27369 in Kashmir and 7766 in Jammu.

The officials said that 528 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during past 24 hours, including 439 from Kashmir and 89 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 26721, which include 20730 from Kashmir, and 5991 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 9,15,226 tests results available, only 35, 135 have turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 7743 active positive- cases, in which 6025 are from Kashmir, and 1718 from Jammu.

