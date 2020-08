Srinagar: A student union leader of Aligarh Muslim University from Bijbehara area of Anantnag district died this evening

The cause of his death is reported to be cardiac arrest.

A Reasearch Scholar, Mubashir Hussain Shah, was rushed to hospital after he complained of stomach ache.

He died on the way to a hospital. Shah had, a couple of years ago, contested elections for the student union in AMU.