3 booked under UAPA for chanting pro-freedom slogans at Muharram procession in Srinagar

Srinagar: Three persons have been booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), for their complicity in recording and sharing a video on social media in which pro-freedom slogans were shouted during a Muharram procession on the city outskirts here last week.

A police official said that police has booked three persons for their involvement in chanting pro-freedom slogans, during a Muharram procession, at Nowpora area in Hokersar on the outskirts of Srinagar.

A formal case under FIR number 177/2020 U/S 13 ULA (P) Act, 143,188,269 IPC has been registered at police station Parimpora here and investigations set into motion.

The police official said the police conducted nocturnal raids at Nowpora area and rounded three persons involved in recording and circulating purported video on social media which has potential to incite anti India sentiments.

He further said that investigation in the case has reached an advanced stage and more people involved in the crime are expected to be arrested in coming few days.

The police official said the trio had assembled and organized an Aza procession in the area and could be seen chanting pro-freedom slogans in the video which was widely circulated on social media.

“Three persons have been arrested so far under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), they had actually organized a Muharram procession at Nowpora Hokersar during which pro-freedom slogans were chanted. We expect more arrests in the coming few days,” the police official told KNO.

He said the trio was arrested after a police team from police station Parimpora carried out nocturnal raids in the area. He also said the questioning of the accused is on at present. KNO

