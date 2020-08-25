Woman among 3 buried alive under landslide in Reasi

Jammu: Three persons including a woman were buried alive under a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Reasi district, officials said on Tuesday.

They said on the intervening night of August 24 and 25, a temporary shed got buried under landslide in which one Khalil Ahmed (30) son of Mohammed Rafiq of Jamlan, his wife Ruksana Bagum (25) and one Mohammad Aslam son of Mohammed Rafiq, all residents of Tehsil Mahore, were residing. A police party along with locals of the area reached on the spot and recovered all the bodies, they said.

Some buffaloes and other animals are also reportedly got buried under the landslide. SSP Reasi Rashmi Wazir confirmed to GNS the recovery of three bodies from under the landslide mass. (GNS)

