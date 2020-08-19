13 more deaths, 434 fresh cases

Srinagar: Thirteen more deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 during the past 24 hours taking the toll of victims to 561, whereas 434 fresh cases took the Covid tally to over 29k mark in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to officials, four deceased persons were from Anantnag, three each from Srinagar, Budgam, and Kupwara districts of Kashmir valley.

So far 561 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 520 in Kashmir, and 41 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 177 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (88), Pulwama (40), Budgam (44), Kulgam (31), Shopian (25), Anantnag (43), Kupwara (36), Bandipora (22), and the lowest in Ganderbal (14).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 29 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (3), two each from Doda, Udhampur and Poonch, one each from Ramban, Kathua, and Samba districts of Jammu division.

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 434 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 29 travellers, taking the overall tally to 29, 326.

Among them, 346 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while as 88 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar and Kupwara reported single- day cases at 66, followed by Bandipora 59, Anantnag 42, Baramulla 37, Pulwama 27, Ganderbal 24, Budgam 6, Shopian 3.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 28, followed by Reasi 14, Udhampur 13, Samba 12, Ramban 5, Doda and Kishtwar 4 each, Kathua and Poonch 3 each, Rajouri 2.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the list with 7026 total cases followed by Baramulla with 2475, Pulwama 2122, Budgam 1834, Anantnag 1857, Kulgam 1728, Shopian 1579, Kupwara 1637, Bandipora 1535, and Ganderbal 987.

In Jammu, the Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 2033, followed by Rajouri 790, Kathua 677, Udhampur 662, Ramban 629, Samba 589, Doda 347, Poonch 332, Reasi 302, and Kishtwar 185.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 29326, which include 22780 in Kashmir and 6546 in Jammu.

The officials said 590 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, including 480 from Kashmir and 110 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 21886, which include 16945 from Kashmir, and 4941 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 8,11,167 tests results available, only 29, 326 have turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

J&K has 6879 active positive- cases, in which 5315 are from Kashmir, and 1564 from Jammu.

