3 LeT militants behind Kreeri attack: IGP Vijay Kumar

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar Monday said that the militant attack on a forces’ party in Kreeri area of Baramulla district in which two CRPF men and a policemen were killed, was carried out by three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants.

“After checking the statements of eye-witnesses and other technical details, it seems Lashkar men who were three in number carried out the attack near a shallow stream where a joint team was on a normal naka duty,” the IGP told reporters at the site of incident.

He said that police are developing the leads and the attackers will soon be neutralized. Asked how militants carried two back to back attacks since August 15 and managed to escape in both the attacks, the IGP said the point has already been noted by the police. “At times, militants manage to flee. We are developing leads and will neutralize the militants involved in the two attacks (including Nowgam) soon,” he said.

The IGP said that Sunday’s “wasn’t an attack but an operation launched on the basis of militant presence”. “The militants fired few shots and after that no contact was established,” he said. (KNO)

