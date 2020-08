Sopore: Government forces on Sunday launched a massive search operation after gunshots were heard in Dangerpora village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Reports said a few gunshots were heard in orchards of Aftab Mohallah in Dangerpora area of Sopore.

Soon after the firing, police party along with Army’s 22 RR, CRPF and SOG reached the spot and cordoned off the whole area.

Offical sources said all the exit and entry points have been sealed in the area. (KNO)

