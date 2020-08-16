All phones without internet, barricades on streets: I-Day in Kashmir

Srinagar: Strict restrictions were imposed in Kashmir on August 15, the Indian Independence Day, with government forces deployed on roads in large numbers.

Restrictions on the movement of people were especially severe in areas around the Sher-i-Kashmir stadium where Lt Governor Manoj Sinha unfurled the National Flag.

Security forces sealed all roads going towards the stadium. Barricades and barbed wires were also placed at major intersections in the city to prevent the movement of vehicles and people.

Police and other security personnel were deployed on high-rise buildings in many places of the city to keep a hawk-eye on any suspicious movement.

Many security personnel, along with flying squads, were deployed in Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Regal Chowk, TRC Chowk, Polo View and areas around the city centre.

People in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir mostly remained indoors while shops and business establishments were all shut.

However, a little private transport was allowed to operate during the second half of the day.

The authorities on Saturday suspended internet service on all mobile phones, including state-run BSNL, in entire Kashmir for several hours. Broadband services were not affected by the ban.

The suspension of mobile internet services was applicable to all service providers. The services were suspended at about 6am and were restored around noon.

Authorities have been following the practice of suspending mobile Internet, phone and SMS services on August 15 for many years now.

