Those quitting party ‘opportunists’, says BJP

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said that a section of workers who resigned from the party after string of attacks on its workers are ‘opportunists’ and ‘not hardcore activists.’

J&K spokesman Altaf Thakur told Kashmir Reader that these people are always moving from one party to another looking for their own interests and not of the nation.

His comments come around a time when about a dozen BJP workers resigned in the face of attacks and killing of five BJP workers since last month. Those who resigned include the party functionaries.

“Only 12 members have resigned so far, most of whom have been opportunists, and some of them were fresh entrants. Dedicated workers have the strongest belief on the core values of the party,” Thakur added.

“These opportunists come to us for meeting their own interests. Once they get it, they resign. Not even a single hardcore leader has resigned. There have been only a few cases of few years 0ld leaders,” he added.

But for the workers, the reasons are insecurity triggered by lack of security cover. A worker who has been associated with the BJP for many years and resigned cited ‘lack of security’ for his decision.

“The party may claim opportunists are resigning from the party, but it is not true. I have been associated with the party for many years. I have resigned because of threats as I have no security. My life, and the life of my family is more precious,” he said requesting not be named.

But Thakur admitted that it was impossible for the party to provide security for all its members. “It has been given to those who are known and more vulnerable, he said.

Post the attacks, the administration shifted dozens of BJP leaders and panchayat members into secured accommodations.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print