Parents of Rajouri labourer unaware about their son’s fate

Shopian: Even as the army is investigating the Shopian encounter, parents of one of the three labourers allegedly killed in the encounter are unaware about the entire issue or whereabouts of their son.

“Both father and mother of Ibrar are not aware of the incident. His father is in Saudi Arabia and mother at Doak, a place where they rear livestock and have no mobile connectivity. How can I tell them that our sons, who are cousin brothers, have been killed in a fake encounter. They went there to earn a livelihood,” Muhammad Yousuf Tarkassi, father of one of the missing labourers, told Kashmir Reader.

On Sunday, three families had registered a missing persons’ report at Peedi Police Post in Rajouri district about their sons. The trio are cousin brothers who worked as labourers and left Rajouri on July 16 for Shopian. The family members claimed that they identified the trio from photographs that showed them as militants slain in an encounter in Shopian. The family members identified the trio as Imtiaz Ahmed, son of Sabir Hussain, Ibrar Ahmed, son of Bagha Khan, and Ibrar Ahmed, son of Mohammad Yousuf Tarkassi.

Tarkassi said that he identified his son and his cousins through photographs provided to them by reporters and officials.

“How can’t I identify my own blood?” he said.

According to him, the families met Superintendent of Police Rajouri and other officials and expected speedy investigations in the case. “We were again not allowed to visit Shopian or Srinagar,” Tarkassi said.

He said the father of Imtiyaz wasn’t able to talk due to shock after hearing the news about his son.

In Shopian, Shakeel Ahmad Lone, the owner of the house where the labourers rented a room for accomodation, said that the trio asked him for a room on July 16 afternoon. “I refused at first but provided them later,” he said.

Shakeel’s wife said that the next morning she went to the house but after repeated knocks on the door and window she didn’t find them there.

Meanwhile, Advisor to the LG, Farooq Ahmad Khan told reporters in Anantnag that the news of the staged encounter had been created by social media. “There are reports of three missing youths from some place.These rumours on social media could be an attempt to deteriorate the situation in Kashmir. Any such move will be dealt with severely,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print