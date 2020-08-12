Militant killed in Pulwama gunfight identified as Hizb Commander Azaad Lalhari: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh on Wednesday identified the slain militant in a gunfight with government forces in Pulwama as a local Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Commander Azaad Lalhari.

Azaad was killed in the gunfight which broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday at Kamrazipora area of the south Kashmir district.

Azaad, as per DGP Singh, was involved in the killing of police head constable Anoop Singh on 22 May at Prichu Pulwama where he fired at a Naka party.

He said six FIRs were registered against him while he was also detained under PSA as OGW before he became active again.

Singh said that charge sheet had been filed against him in two cases earlier.

In Wednesday’s gunfight, a soldier was also killed besides Azaad while another forces personnel was injured and has been shifted to 92 Base Hospital Srinagar for treatment.

The encounter followed a cordon-and-search operation by the forces. (GNS)

